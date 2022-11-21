Pressures on the single European currency continue for a third consecutive day as at the start of the new trading week it has fallen well below the 1,03 levels and is approaching 1,02.
As i reported on Friday it would be a big surprise if the single currency could manage to hold above 1,04 with the chances of a correction after the last sharp rally being extremely high.
The unwinding of the big losses that has accepted in recent months in the European currency worked with the behavior of the spring and with a bounce close to a thousand basis points from the lows of 0.95 to the threshold of 1,05.
This behavior had no any valid reason to be able to continue and it was only a matter of days before the strong bullish momentum showed signs of fatigue and the pair to corrects in lowers levels again.
All these thoughts have already been mentioned since last week and the market development has fully confirmed these.
Even Ecb President Christine Lagarde's speech on Friday was fully expected without being able to feed back any upward momentum for the European currency.
Of course, the rhetoric should not be underestimated as the European Central Bank seems willing to control inflation pressures and bring inflation back to levels close to 2% and the main weapon to achieve this is the interest rate hikes.
At the same time there are renewed concerns from the Chinese side as it seems that quarantine measures to combat the covid are again in the foreground , something that limits the risk appetite with consequently benefiting the US dollar as a safe haven currency.
Already during the first hours of trading on Monday the exchange rate has fallen by 100 basis points and from 1,0330 is already at 1,0230 with the chances of this decline taking further extent.
In view of course of the absence of important Economic news perhaps these losses will soon be balanced.
In any case the general picture of the market seems to have changed and is currently not favorable the European currency.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD accelerates decline toward 1.0200 amid notable US Dollar strength
EURUSD is losing further ground, eyeing 1.0200 as risk-off sentiment intensifies on surging covid cases and fresh lockdowns in China. The US Dollar cheers a flight to safety and hawkish Fed commentary. ECB Lane's dovish remarks add to the Euro's misery.
GBPUSD flirts with lows near 1.1800 amid risk-aversion, USD recovery
GBPUSD is deep in the red near 1.1800, kicking off the week on the wrong footing amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. China's covid woes-induced risk aversion weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling.
Gold declines towards $1,740 as DXY extend gains amid dismal market mood
Gold price is expected to decline further to near $1,740.00 as the risk-off profile is gaining more traction. The DXY has refreshed its weekly high at 107.40 and has not displayed any sign of exhaustion yet.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.