Pressures on the single European currency continue for a third consecutive day as at the start of the new trading week it has fallen well below the 1,03 levels and is approaching 1,02.

As i reported on Friday it would be a big surprise if the single currency could manage to hold above 1,04 with the chances of a correction after the last sharp rally being extremely high.

The unwinding of the big losses that has accepted in recent months in the European currency worked with the behavior of the spring and with a bounce close to a thousand basis points from the lows of 0.95 to the threshold of 1,05.

This behavior had no any valid reason to be able to continue and it was only a matter of days before the strong bullish momentum showed signs of fatigue and the pair to corrects in lowers levels again.

All these thoughts have already been mentioned since last week and the market development has fully confirmed these.

Even Ecb President Christine Lagarde's speech on Friday was fully expected without being able to feed back any upward momentum for the European currency.

Of course, the rhetoric should not be underestimated as the European Central Bank seems willing to control inflation pressures and bring inflation back to levels close to 2% and the main weapon to achieve this is the interest rate hikes.

At the same time there are renewed concerns from the Chinese side as it seems that quarantine measures to combat the covid are again in the foreground , something that limits the risk appetite with consequently benefiting the US dollar as a safe haven currency.

Already during the first hours of trading on Monday the exchange rate has fallen by 100 basis points and from 1,0330 is already at 1,0230 with the chances of this decline taking further extent.

In view of course of the absence of important Economic news perhaps these losses will soon be balanced.

In any case the general picture of the market seems to have changed and is currently not favorable the European currency.