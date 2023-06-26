Dale talked about a EURGBP Low being established which favors the Euro during Dollar Weakness and USDJPY achieving long-standing objectives. He is still looking for lower yields in the coming weeks.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 on Monday. The cautious market mood, as reflected by the mixed opening in Wall Street, limits the pair's rebound. ECB President Lagarde will deliver welcome remarks at the ECB Forum on Central Banking.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2700 following earlier decline
GBP/USD recovered modestly following a dip below 1.2700 in the European session but failed to stretch higher. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance supports the US Dollar and cap's the pair's upside.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,920
Gold price lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains after having climbed above $1,930. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered back above 3.7% following an earlier decline, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
LCID jumps nearly 10% after announcing Aston Martin partnership
LCID stock bounced 9.7% in Monday’s premarket after the Saudi Arabia-controlled electric vehicle company announced a lucrative partnership to supply the British sportscar manufacturer Aston Martin with its proprietary electric battery and powertrain technology.