EUR/USD: Potential movement towards the resistance level of $1.1050

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0990. Today, if it manages to hold it above the support level of around $1.0975-1.0980, then we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.1015, and if it breaks through it, then it could approach the next one which is located at around $1.1050.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0950 after ECB BLS, EU inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell toward 1.0950 after the ECB's Bank Lending Survey unveiled the negative impact of high interest rates on financing conditions. Meanwhile, annual core HICP in the Eurozone edged lower to 5.6% in April from 5.7%.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2500 in the European session on Tuesday. Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, the US Dollar continues to gather strength and weighs on the pair. Eyes on US JOLTS Job Openings data.
Gold recovers toward $1,990 as US yields turn south
Gold price has gained traction and advanced toward $1,990 in the European session on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stage a rebound.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Attorney John Deaton argues that a settlement between the SEC and Ripple is unlikely.
This RBA rate hike will drive Australia precipitously into recession
The RBA hiked rates against most expectations today. It is interesting that RBA acknowledged consumer spending is moderating, there is a slowing, yet chose to still raise rates again?