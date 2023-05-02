EUR/USD: Potential movement towards the resistance level of $1.1050

Share:

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0990. Today, if it manages to hold it above the support level of around $1.0975-1.0980, then we should expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.1015, and if it breaks through it, then it could approach the next one which is located at around $1.1050.