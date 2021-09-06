The EUR/USD is at important resistance. We could see a drop if the price doesn’t break 1910.

Historical patterns show good candlestick configuration for taking shorts. Look for rejections around M H3 1860-70. If the price stays bearish we should be seeing a good drop towards 1.1800 and 1.1750. The final target is 1.1700 where the price might be bought. However, as this is a counter trend trade, watch for 1.1800 first.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

