EUR/USD: Possible surprise in NFP in a shallow market creates risks of extreme behaviors

Share:

In an extremely quiet environment the exchange rate is just above the 1,09 level as the Easter holidays have started.

As expected yesterday day did not show anything special, the trading of the pair remained in a narrow trading range and the single European currency has only managed so far to remain little above the level of 1,09.

Τhe Financial news anouncements did not show any surprise as a result of the pair being trade quite predictably with avoid extreme fluctuations and the consolidation mode to be the imprint left the Thursday.

If it weren't for today's major news on new jobs and unemployment in the United States would be a good idea to turn off the computers and watch the markets again from Tuesday as nothing other major exist except the Nfp data.

The very shallow market combined with a major economic new poses risks for extreme market behavior which is likely to hit several stop loss orders.

Αnd as all positions have been concentrated in favor of the European currency lately the concentration of stop loss orders is certain to exist in closing positions at much lower levels, and a very good announcement in terms of new jobs could be the trigger for such scenario.

For this reason I would prefer to keep a wait-and-see attitude. There is no reason In view of such important economic news to have open positions , especially while before Week's close and with the characteristic of a very shallow market creating prospects for extreme behaviors in case of surprise announcements.