Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is traded 5 pips below its resistance t level at $1.1045.

Today, if it fails to pass the resistance level then it should test the next two support levels at around $1.10 and $1.0970. On the other hand, if it manages to break through the resistance level at around $1.1050, and keep it above that level for the day, then it should rise to test the next resistance level at around $1.1080.