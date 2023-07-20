The single European currency continues to trade near the 1.12 levels having recovered slightly from yesterday's mild losses.
Wednesday's characteristic was the correction for the single European currency which sent it to trade temporarily below the levels of 1.12, but without this correction behavior having a long duration and extent.
The macroeconomic figures did not give any surprise and the announcements were close to the estimates.
Eurozone inflation levels were confirmed and remain at uncomfortable high levels for the European Central Bank, while data on Housing starts in the United States showed a relative decline.
Yesterday's market behavior confirmed my thinking as reflected in yesterday's article as the correction which came back to the table was quite expected and for this reason as I noted yesterday I maintained a wait attitude and refused to position myself in favor of the European currency at high prices well above the 1,12 level .
Signs of fatigue of the European currency's bullish momentum as mentioned in the previous articles seem to remain in play and a new catalyst will be needed to re-fuel this momentum.
Τoday's economic agenda is not indifferent, consumer confidence in the eurozone, Existing homes sales and the initial jobless claims in US stands out.
In view of the decisions of the two central banks in the next period Regarding interest rate increases, a very likely scenario is for the market to significantly digest these levels moving in both directions.
I maintain and for today the thought that the upward momentum of the European currency continues to show signs of fatigue and the possibility of a further correction remains on the table.
