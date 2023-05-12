Share:

Τhe single European currency is in a defensive environment following the pressures it received during yesterday when the level of 1.09 was tested.

Υesterday day without any major macroeconomic news favored the US currency which maintained a mild upward momentum consistently. Although the single European currency managed to defend the level of 1.09 the day was clearly in favor of the US currency.

Τhe mild reaction of the European currency beyond a reaction behavior of yesterday's losses It does not seem able for now to restore the euro to an upward momentum.

Yesterday's announcements did not surprise, inflation in US producer sector had a very small drop as expected while the statements of European Central Bank officials did not bring anything new to the table.

While the increase in new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States acted as a catalyst and prevented the US currency from breaking the 1,09 level.

Overall picture of the market remains the same , the European currency as we noted once again yesterday was came again under question and the possibility that this questioning has continued remains in play.

Οn today's agenda stands out the all-important Consumer Confidence in US and a possibly strong numbers is capable of further supporting the dollar's recent mild momentum.

On the other hand disappointed news will give the opportunity for the European currency to react further.

The behavior of the pair remains broadly the same with trading consolidating near the 1,10 levels with significant divergences on either side.

My main thoughts has not changed on the behavior of the exchange rate , I do not see any specific strong direction at the moment . The possibility of the 1,09 level breaking downwards if the data from US is good remains increased.