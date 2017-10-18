EUR/USD: Poor US housing data interrupts dollar's advance

Dollar's rally got interrupted by softer-than-expected September housing data

US equities keep rallying to record highs, offsetting dollar's short-term losses

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1768

The EUR/USD pair regains some ground ahead of Wall Street's opening, with the greenback suffering a setback from disappointing housing data just released. According to the official report, housing starts in September fell to its lowest in a year amid the hurricanes that hit the country back then disrupting construction. Housing starts decreased 4.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.127 million units, while building permits were 4.5% lower, to 1.215 million, both figures well-below market's expectations. The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1729, trimming all of its daily losses but still short-term negative according to intraday charts. There's little ahead, from a macroeconomic point of view that can affect the pair, except from the Fed's Beige Book, which offers a general economic outlook of the country's main regions, although it has been long since it stopped being a market mover. The report, anyway, will help the Fed taking its next monetary decision, and won't pass unnoticed by policy makers.

The technical picture for the pair shows that it is still developing below all of its moving averages and the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.1780, the immediate resistance, followed by the key 1.1820/30 region. Given dollar's late strength, and in spite of the ongoing short-term pullback, chances of a break above this last are quite unlikely for today. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered within negative territory, but remain below their mid-lines, indicating limited buying interest around the pair at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1660 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1830 1.1865

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD