EUR/USD: poised to break below 1.0600

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0626

The EUR/USD pair drifts lower, slowly but steadily this Friday, undermined by a revival of the so-called "Trump-trade" after the US president said that he will announce a tax reform in two to three weeks. Trading at fresh weekly lows in the 1.0620 region, there were no relevant news coming from the EU whilst pending of release is the US preliminary February Michigan consumer sentiment index, expected at 97.9 from previous month 98.5.

Technically and in the short term, the pair is poised to extend its decline, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is continuously retreating on attempts to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA, currently at 1.0650, offering an immediate dynamic resistance, whilst technical indicators hold within bearish territory, with limited bearish strength. In the 4 hours chart, the RSI indicator heads south around 33, the Momentum indicator holds below its 100 level with no clear directional strength, but the price is also below a sharply bearish 20 SMA and extending below the 200 SMA for the first time in nearly a month, supporting some further declines ahead towards the key Fibonacci support at 1.0565.

Support levels: 1.0620 1.0590 1.0595

Resistance levels: 1.0650 1.0705 1.0750

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2462

The GBP/UD fell to a 3-day low of 1.2441 ahead of the US opening, in spite of better-than-expected UK data. Industrial and Manufacturing production surged in December, more than doubling market's expectations, whilst in the same month, the trade deficit shrunk to £-10.89B, from previous £-11.55B. The short term picture is bearish, as in the 1 hour chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, although with limited downward momentum, as indicators hold flat within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, the price bounced from its 200 EMA, but stands below a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned modestly within neutral territory, limiting chances of a steeper decline as long as the price holds above 1.2430, the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run.

Support levels: 1.2430 1.2395 1.2360

Resistance levels: 1.2495 1.2535 1.2570

USD/JPY Current price: 113.66

Poised to test 114.00. The Japanese yen plunged on risk appetite, resulting in the USD/JPY pair advancing up to 113.85, its highest for the week. Trump's hint on an upcoming "phenomenal" tax plan sent Wall Street to record highs, resulting in Asian share markets also advancing strongly. The pair pulled back to 113.36 during the European session, but resumed its advance, and points to retest the mentioned high, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price holds well above its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest advancing towards the largest from below. The Momentum indicator corrected extreme overbought readings and barely holds above 100, while the RSI indicator has resumed its advance within positive territory, after also correcting from overbought levels, supporting some further gains for this last day of the week.

Support levels: 113.35 112.90 112.50

Resistance levels: 114.00 114.45 114.90

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7649

The AUD/USD pair maintains its neutral stance, having traded between 0.76 and 0.77 pretty much for a second consecutive week as the rally in stocks offsets dollar's demand against the commodity related currency. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is holding above a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators lack directional strength within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head marginally higher above their mid-lines, whilst the price is a few pips above a horizontal 20 SMA, limiting chances of a downward move.

Support levels: 0.7610 0.7575 0.7540

Resistance levels: 0.7690 0.7735 0.7770