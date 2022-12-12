Key highlights

EUR/USD could rise further above the 1.0585 resistance zone.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.0485 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD technical analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair gained pace above the 1.0520 level. The pair even settled above the 1.0450 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It traded as high as 1.0586 before the bears appeared. The pair is now consolidating gains above the 1.0500 level. An initial support is near the 1.0500 level. The next major support is near the 1.0480 zone.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0485 on the same chart. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.0400 support zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.0550. The next major resistance may perhaps be near 1.0585. A clear move above the 1.0585 resistance might start another decent increase.