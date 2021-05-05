On Wednesday, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate passed the 1.2000 mark's support. It indicates that the rate could extend its decline.
A potential target for the pair's decline would be the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1976. If the pivot point holds and causes a move up, the rate could find resistance in the 55-hour SMA near 1.2030. Afterwards, the combined resistance of the 100 and 200-hour SMAs and the weekly simple pivot point could provide resistance in the 1.2030/1.2070 range.
On the other hand, a passing of the support of the weekly S1 would most likely result in a test of the April 19 low level and the 1.1940 mark.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.20 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs and ISM Services PMI missed with 62.7 points. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key levels below $1,800
XAU/USD turned south after failing to break above $1,800 earlier in the week. 20-day SMA continues to act as support, limits gold downside. Gold could have a tough time gathering bullish momentum unless it reclaims $1,800.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Buy the Yellen dip already
One day of modest losses and it feels like the crash of 1929 by the tone of many media commentators. The Dow actually finished up yesterday while the S&P 500 took a modest fall.