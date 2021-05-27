EURUSD current at 1.2203 and USD/CAD 1.2110 trades a distance of 93 pips. Both are the same exact pair yet trade in exact opposite directions as present Correlations run a solid -92%.

The point of departure is the possible crossover at 1.2156 as both currency pairs hold as EUR/USD support and USD/CAD resistance to each other.

EUR/USD averages 5 to 253 day point lower as follows

5 Day = 1.2213.

10 Day = 1.2204.

20 Day = 1.2161.

50 Day = 1.2070.

100 Day = 1.2015.

200 Day = 1.2048.

253 Day = 1.1986.

The 200-day average is misaligned at 1.2048 yet slowly rightsizing to normality as EUR/USD drops further. Weird average the 200 days as it fails to relate to market compliance hence the 253 day to comport to average trading days for all the major nations. The 253 day matches exactly USD and NZD trading days. USD 253 matches close to Europe at 256 trade days.

USD/CAD averages 5 to 253 day point higher as follows

5 Day = 1.2067.

10 Day = 1.2075.

20 Day = 1.2106.

50 Day = 1.2316.

100 day = 1.2452.

200 Day = 1.2640.

253 Day = 1.2769.

EUR/USD contains a dead distance of 93 pips while USD/CAD 702 pips yet USD/CAD averages are correct. EUR/USD averages are off-kilter. On a larger scale USD/CAD 1,.2316 complies to EUR/USD at 1.2070 for the 50-day average.

USD/CAD strategy is long while EUR/USD is best for shorts.

Viewed from a larger perspective, USD/CAD at 1.2100's Vs its exact opposite GBP/USD at 1.4100's equates to 2000 pips and far to wide. GBP/USD confirms short while again USD/CAD long is validated.

Two perspective today. EUR/USD tops at 1.2241 and 1.2249 and USD/CAD bottoms at 1.2064 and 1.2079. Or USD/CAD tops at 1.2188 and 1.2180 and EUR/USD bottoms at 1.2125 and 1.2138.

Longer-term both EUR/USD and GBP/USD are miles overbought while USD/CAD is the opposite at deep oversold. Short and long strategies may hold for a time until overbought and oversold are complete.