EUR/USD
The Euro is standing at the back foot in early European trading ahead of EU inflation data.
Thursday’s close in red after upside rejection and signal of bull-trap above falling 10DMA, weighs on near-term action, along with bearish daily techs (momentum remains deeply in the negative territory and MA’s are in bearish configuration).
Forecasts for soft June inflation figures add to a negative near-term tone, threatening of full retracement of short-recovery (1.1772/1.1850) that would keep in play risk of testing key support at 1.1704 (2021 low, posted on Mar 31).
Falling 10DMA (1.1827) marks a solid barrier, which is expected to cap and keep near-term bias with bears.
Only lift and close above 20DMA (1.1866) would sideline bears and shift focus higher.
Res: 1.1819; 1.1828; 1.1850; 1.1866.
Sup: 1.1781; 1.1772; 1.1737; 1.1704.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1898
- R2 1.1874
- R1 1.1844
- PP 1.182
-
- S1 1.1789
- S2 1.1766
- S3 1.1735
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
