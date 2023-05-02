EUR/USD
Near-term structure weakens as pullback from new 2023 high (1.1095) extends into fourth consecutive day and probes below pivotal supports at 1.0968/59 (20DMA / Fibo 23.6% of 1.0516/1.1095).
Extension of Monday’s nearly 0.5% drop below the floor of recent congestion suggests that larger bulls are losing traction and looking for deeper pullback, however, such scenario still requires confirmation on close below 1.0960 zone.
Extended pullback would still mark a healthy correction as long as the price stays above next key Fibo level at 1.0874 (38.2% retracement of 1.0516/1.1095), with solid supports at 1.0941 (daily Kijun-sen) and 1.0909 (Apr 17 trough), expected to obstruct fresh near-term bears.
Daily studies are rather mixed as Tenkan / Kijun-sen are still in bullish configuration, but rising negative momentum conflicts and keeps the downside vulnerable.
The single currency came under pressure as Eurozone inflation rose to 7% in April from 6.9% previous month, but core CPI unexpectedly eased to 7.3% from 7.5%, adding to argument that lower underlying inflation would prompt the European Central Bank to opt for smaller rate hike in its policy meeting on Thursday, against existing bets that the central bank may get more aggressive and raise its interest rates by 50 basis points.
Traders await key events on Wednesday and Thursday (Fed and ECB policy meetings) to get clearer signals, as the Fed is widely expected to deliver another 25 basis points hike tomorrow, but also to signal a pause in tightening cycle, which will give time to policymakers to estimate the impact of high borrowing cost to inflation, as well as to the economy, additionally weighed by growing tensions in the US banking sector.
On the other hand, the ECB is likely to extend its tightening campaign after a record 350 basis points hikes in past one year, as inflation is still too high and acceleration in wage growth adds to inflationary pressures.
The only one thing is not clear at the moment – the size of hike, as ECB’s doves and hawks argue about 25 and 50 basis points hikes.
This implies that the Euro is likely to remain supported by diverging policy views between the ECB and Fed in coming months and the larger uptrend could extend after current consolidation/correction.
Res: 1.1000; 1.1044; 1.1075; 1.1095.
Sup: 1.0930; 1.0909; 1.0874; 1.0831.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1089
- R2 1.1062
- R1 1.1018
- PP 1.0991
-
- S1 1.0947
- S2 1.092
- S3 1.0876
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in negative territory near 1.0950 after US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a rebound and continuing to trade in negative territory at around 1.0950. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD extends slide to 1.2450 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide toward the 1.2450 area on Tuesday despite mixed data releases from the US. As Wall Street's main indexes trade in the red following the opening bell, the US Dollar preserves its strength and continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold recovers toward $2,000 as US yields push lower
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward $2,000 in the American session on Tuesday. Following the latest US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its slide and fell below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Attorney John Deaton argues that a settlement between the SEC and Ripple is unlikely.
Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks
Economies seem to strengthen after weak period. Preliminary data show that GDP grew 0.1% in Q1 in the euro area after declining 0.1% in Q4, so the overall picture in Europe is stagnation.