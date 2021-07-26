EUR/USD
The Euro maintains positive near-term tone with immediate negative impact from weaker than expected German data (July Ifo business climate 100.8 vs 102.1 f/c and 101.7 in June) being minor.
Recovery attempts from new 3 –1/2 month lows probe through initial barriers at 1.1800 zone (falling 10DMA/psychological), but extension and close above descending 20DMA (1.1822) is needed to ease downside pressure and allow for stronger correction.
Larger downtrend remains fully in play, with extended corrective upticks expected to stall under 1.1900 zone and provide better selling opportunities.
Key resistances lay at 1.1975/1.2000 and only break here would neutralize bears and signal reversal.
Market awaits the decision from Fed two-day policy meeting for fresh direction signals.
Res: 1.1822; 1.1850; 1.1881; 1.1900.
Sup: 1.1751; 1.1737; 1.1704; 1.1694.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1819
- R2 1.1803
- R1 1.1787
- PP 1.1771
-
- S1 1.1755
- S2 1.1739
- S3 1.1723
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 as Amazon allegedly prepares for cryptocurrency payments
Bitcoin price is currently hovering below $40,000 after a retest. A pullback to the range’s mid-point seems likely after such a massive rally. Such a move will provide buyers a breather to recuperate and prepare for the next leg of the upswing.
Week Ahead: Fed to talk taper but stall on action, growth data in focus amid recovery doubts
The Federal Reserve is expected to provide more hints on tapering when it meets next week but may stop short of revealing a timeline. Amidst jitters about the Delta variant, markets could whipsaw if the Fed cites both progress and dangers ahead.