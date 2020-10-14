EUR/USD Outlook: Turning bearish amid softer risk tone, 1.1700 mark holds the key

- A strong pickup in the USD demand exerted some fresh pressure on EUR/USD.
- Uncertainties weighed on market sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- The US political uncertainty capped the USD and helped limit losses for the pair.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling on Tuesday and dropped to near one-week lows amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand. The global risk sentiment took a hit on Tuesday on news that Johnson & Johnson paused coronavirus vaccine study due to an unexplained illness in a participant. This comes on the back of ever-increasing coronavirus cases, the lack of consensus over the US fiscal stimulus measures and the US political uncertainty, which, in turn, benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
The shared currency was further pressured by dismal German macro data, showing that ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped sharply to 56.1 in October from 77.4 previous. The gauge for the broader Eurozone also fell short of market expectations and dived to 52.3. The figures indicated that the recent sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases has increased uncertainty about future economic development. Separately, the headline German CPI matched preliminary estimates and was finalized at -0.2% YoY for September, albeit did little to provide any impetus.
From the US, the latest consumer inflation figures showed that CPI accelerated to 1.4% YoY in September. On a monthly basis, both the headline CPI and core CPI matched expectations and rose 0.2% during the reported month. Meanwhile, the incoming polls indicate a clear-cut presidential election victory for Democrat candidate Joe Biden, which kept a lid on any strong USD gains and helped limit deeper losses for the major.
The pair now seems to have entered a consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range below mid-1.1700s through the Asian session on Wednesday. Market participants now look forward to the release of the Eurozone Industrial Production figures for August, due at 09:00 GMT. This, along with a scheduled speech by the ECB President Christine Lagarde, will influence the shared currency. Later during the early North American session, the US PPI figures for September and Fed speak might further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight slide pushed the pair below an important confluence support comprising of a two-week-old ascending trend-line and 200-hour SMA. Hence, some follow-through selling below the 1.1730 horizontal level would set the stage for additional weakness. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.1700 round-figure mark and aim back towards testing the recent swing lows support, around the 1.1615-10 region.
On the flip side, the 1.1800-1.1810 region now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is closely followed by the 1.1830-35 supply zone. A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair beyond an intermediate hurdle, around the 1.1860-65 region, towards reclaiming the 1.1900 round-figure mark.
