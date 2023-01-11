EUR/USD
The Euro keeps bullish bias in early Wednesday and regains traction after bulls took a breather (Tuesday’s Doji).
Full reversal of January’s pullback (1.0705/1.0483) generates initial signal of continuation of larger uptrend from 2022 low (0.9535).
Bullish daily studies add to positive picture, though overbought conditions warn of prolonged consolidation, as traders slowed pace, awaiting Thursday’s release of US December inflation report, which is expected to provide fresh direction signal.
Lack of economic releases from Europe today, would also add to quieter mode.
US inflation is expected to drop to 6.5% in Dec from 7.1% in Nov, with further easing in price pressures to signal that Fed’s measures in strong policy tightening started to impact high inflation that would open way for further easing of Fed’s stance on monetary policy and deflate dollar, while the single currency would benefit in such scenario.
Conversely, hotter than expected US CPI number would keep the Fed alerted of further and probably more aggressive tightening, which would bring the Euro under pressure.
Bulls eye initial resistance at 1.0786 (May 30 high) violation of which would expose pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.0901 (50% retracement of 1.2266 / 0.9535).
On the downside, converged daily Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen (1.0622/02 respectively) offer solid support which should contain dips to keep bulls intact, while break here would weaken near-term structure and risk deeper pullback towards key support at 1.0483 (Jan 6 trough).
Res: 1.0760; 1.0786; 1.0814; 1.0901.
Sup: 1.0712; 1.0622; 1.0602; 1.0483.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0807
- R2 1.0783
- R1 1.076
- PP 1.0736
-
- S1 1.0712
- S2 1.0689
- S3 1.0665
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0770
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since late May above 1.0770. Hawkish comments from ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be fueling the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2150 as US Dollar weakens
GBP/USD has gained traction and recovered toward 1.2150 after having declined to the 1.2100 area earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes holding in positive territory after the opening bell, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold buyers surge on dips, but bearish correction around the corner
Gold rallied early Wednesday to a fresh 8-month high but retreated ahead of Wall Street’s opening to trade in the red around the $1,873 level. Price action remained choppy ahead of the one first-tier event of the week.
BTC Trading Plan: Wait for the fireworks on Thursday and plan for $19,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price is currently trading against a 6% profit for the year after a massive drop in 2022. 2023 has thus far witnessed a nice 180-degree turnaround of sentiment.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI to cap risk on moves
Risk markets remain on the front foot with a positive Asian session leading to modest gains again in Europe on Wednesday morning. Some surprise upside data from Australian inflation and retail sales data was brushed off despite more hawkish possibilities.