EUR/USD
The Euro extends consolidation above five-year low into fourth straight day, with sideways trading reflecting quiet mode ahead of Fed’s policy decision, due on Wednesday.
Bears are taking a breather after nearly 5% drop in April, with the single currency being strongly deflated by risk aversion and robust dollar on safe-haven buying and expectations for more aggressive Fed.
Repeatedly capped recovery in past four days, suggest that overall structure remains firmly bearish and the larger downtrend is likely to resume after a brief pause.
Near-term picture was further hurt by strong rise in European producer prices (Apr PPI 36.8% y/y from 31.5% in Mar and above forecast for 36.3% rise) that signals persisting price pressures and warns that inflation could rise further after hitting new record high last month.
The US central bank is widely expected to hike interest rate by 50 basis points to 1% at the end of two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with increased hawkish stance signaling a number of hikes in coming months that makes the dollar more attractive to investors.
Continuation of larger EURUSD’s downtrend from Feb 2021 peak would look for test of key longer-term support at 1.0340 (Jan 2017 low), the last obstacle on the way towards targets at 1.0069 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.8225/1.2039, 2000/2008 ascend) and 1.0000 (parity).
Firmly bearish technical studies on all larger timeframes, support scenario, as 4-hr techs lose bullish momentum and add to warnings.
However, some analysts suggest that strongly elevated US dollar may provide very good levels for fresh shorts, on ‘buy the rumors – sell the facts’ scenario.
Res: 1.0580; 1.0648; 1.0700; 1.0746.
Sup: 1.0490; 1.0471; 1.0400; 1.0340.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0631
- R2 1.06
- R1 1.0553
- PP 1.0522
-
- S1 1.0475
- S2 1.0444
- S3 1.0397
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.