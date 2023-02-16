EUR/USD
The Euro ticks higher on Thursday but lacks direction as the price remains within the range for the fifth consecutive.
The downside was so far protected by Fibo 23.6% of 0.9535/1.1032 (1.0679) and nearby top of rising daily cloud which provide solid supports.
At the upside, falling 10DMA (1.0721) caps the action for now and keep the range intact.
Daily techs are bearishly aligned as 14-d momentum stays deep in the negative territory and stochastic is heading south, but signals were partially countered by rising daily cloud and 100/200DMA bull-cross.
We are sidelined and awaiting clearer direction signals, with penetration of rising cloud to signals further weakness, while sustained break above 1.0800 zone pivots (range top / 20DMA) would revive bulls.
US housing data, PPI and weekly jobless claims are in focus today for fresh signals.
Res: 1.0721; 1.0744; 1.0800; 1.0844.
Sup: 1.0679; 1.0655; 1.0573; 1.0483.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.082
- R2 1.0782
- R1 1.0736
- PP 1.0698
-
- S1 1.0652
- S2 1.0615
- S3 1.0569
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range at around 1.0700 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays in a consolidation phase following Wednesday's rally as investors await US data releases. Comments from ECB officials will also be looked upon for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains at around 1.2050
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2050 on Wednesday. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood helps the pair cling to its gains as investors await macroeconomic data releases from the US and speeches of central bank officials.
Gold struggles to gather recovery momentum, stays near $1,840
Gold price has managed to pull away from the multi-week low it set at $1,830 on Wednesday. XAU/USD, however, is finding it difficult to gather recovery momentum and staying below $1,840 with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding steady at around 3.8%.
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the SEC. The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Just forget about recession
A recession that would hit equities and boost bonds? Forget about all that, it’s not happening. And if you look at the data, what’s happening is the exact opposite.