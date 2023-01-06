EUR/USD
The Euro is holding just above one -month low and trading within a narrow range in early Friday, following Thursday’s 0.8% drop, which further weakened near-term structure.
The single currency was hit by fresh strength of the US dollar, sparked by US data well away from expectations, which signaled that the Fed is likely to stay on tightening path longer than anticipated.
Traders are awaiting release of EU Dec inflation (9.7% f/c vs 10.1% in Nov) and US NFP data (Dec 200K f/c vs Nov 263K).
Stronger than expected CPI numbers would offer support for Euro on renewed expectations that the ECB would keep aggressive stance in policy tightening, while above expectations US labor data would add to improved dollar’s sentiment and increase pressure on Euro.
Daily chart studies show strengthening negative momentum and MA’s (10/20/30) in bearish mode that weighs on near-term structure.
Fresh bears pressure initial Fibo support at 1.0498 (23.6% of 0.9730/1.0736), loss of which would accelerate descend and expose key supports at 1.0351/12/02 (Fibo 38.2% / 200DMA top of rising daily cloud).
Converged 10/20DMA’s (1.0610) are on track to create a bear-cross and mark solid resistance, which should cap and keep bears in play.
Res: 1.0536; 1.0563; 1.0610; 1.0660.
Sup: 1.0498; 1.0443; 1.0351; 1.0312.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0712
- R2 1.0672
- R1 1.0596
- PP 1.0556
-
- S1 1.048
- S2 1.0439
- S3 1.0363
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.