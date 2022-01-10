EUR/USD
The Euro dips in European trading on Monday after last Friday’s post-NFP advance faced strong headwinds at the base of thick falling daily cloud (1.1361).
Extended consolidation of a larger downtrend from 2021 high (1.2349) was repeatedly capped by daily cloud base, suggesting that the upside is limited, while the action remains weighed by the cloud.
Although the daily techs still maintain bullish momentum, warning signals come from a weekly chart, as formation of 20/200DMA death-cross, negative momentum, and overbought stochastic, warn that the larger picture is bearish and a larger downtrend is likely to resume after consolidation.
Initial supports lay at 1.1272 (Jan 4 low) and 1.1221 (Dec 15 low), guarding pivot at 1.1186 (2021 low) loss of which signals bearish continuation and risk drop towards 1.10 zone.
Daily cloud base, falling 55DMA (1.1369) and Fibo 38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186 bear-leg (1.1379) offers strong barriers which should keep the upside limited and maintain an overall bearish structure.
Res: 1.1361; 1.1379; 1.1400; 1.1439.
Sup: 1.1324; 1.1272; 1.1221; 1.1186.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1466
- R2 1.1415
- R1 1.1388
- PP 1.1338
-
- S1 1.1311
- S2 1.126
- S3 1.1233
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 following last week's drop
Gold advanced beyond the key $1,800 resistance area during the European session on Monday but failed to attract buyers. Heightened odds for a Fed rate hike in March is lifting US T-bond yields and making it hard for the yellow metal to find demand.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.