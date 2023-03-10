EUR/USD
The Euro remains at the front foot in European session on Friday and extends recovery into second straight day, retracing almost 50% of post Powell’s sharp fall.
Bounce from Wednesday’s two-month low (1.0524) is struggling at the first obstacle at 1.0609 (daily Tenkan-sen), as daily studies are still weak (momentum remain negative, price action stays below thick daily cloud) warning that fresh bulls may run out of steam and keeping the downside vulnerable.
Fundamentals are again going to be the key driver and markets await release of US February jobs data for fresh direction signals.
The latest hawkish comments from Fed Chair Powell, who said that policy tightening cycle is likely to extend and push interest rates beyond initial estimations, with possible acceleration of the pace of rate hikes, in efforts to bring stubbornly high inflation under control, put the euro under increased pressure as traders increased dollar longs on expectations of further rise of the borrowing cost.
US non-farm payrolls data are in focus as the second key event this week, as markets look for more evidence about the situation in the US labor market, one of crucial factors which will influence Fed’s decisions in the near future.
Markets were a bit concerned after US weekly jobless claims rose last week, seeing possibility that this may not be just isolated case, but initial signal that the US labor sector started to weaken.
If NFP (Feb f/c 205K vs Jan 517K) come above expectations, this will be positive signal for the dollar and bring the single currency under fresh pressure, risking test of key support at 1.0460 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.9535/1.1032 / 55WMA).
Conversely, disappointing NFP numbers would spark fresh bullish acceleration and lift the EURUSD pair through pivotal barriers at 1.0661/94 (daily Ichimoku cloud base / early Mar lower platform).
Res: 1.0609; 1.0644; 1.0661; 1.0694.
Sup: 1.0574; 1.0546; 1.0524; 1.0483.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0654
- R2 1.0622
- R1 1.0601
- PP 1.0569
-
- S1 1.0548
- S2 1.0516
- S3 1.0495
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is treading water just below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the European open. The pair is defending minor gains amid a rebound in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment sours ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and ECB Chief Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1950 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.1950 area in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the real GDP grew by 0.3% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 0.1%. On a negative note, Industrial and Manufacturing Production contracted.
Gold rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered a break above the consolidation formed in a $2 range in the Asian session. On a broader note, the precious metal is inside the woods as $1,825-1,836 range consolidation is still intact ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Could Voyager’s selling spree drive Ethereum price further into the ground?
Bankrupt crypto lender platform Voyager has reportedly offloaded $350 million worth of assets over the last six weeks. The company still has $151 million in ETH and roughly $50 million in Shiba Inu Coin, which could hit the exchanges, triggering another sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Fed Chair Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report.