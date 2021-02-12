EUR/USD gained positive traction on Thursday and shot to fresh two-week tops.

A goodish rebound in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.

The lack of any strong follow-through buying warrant caution for bullish traders.

The EUR/USD pair regained positive traction on Thursday and built on its recent recovery move from two-month lows, around mid-1.1900s touched last week. The momentum was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling, which remained depressed on the back of Wednesday's weaker US consumer inflation figures and dovish comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets further undermined the greenback's safe-haven status and remained supportive of the uptick.

The buck lost some additional ground following the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which further dented prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by concerns that the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe could hamper the economic recovery. Meanwhile, the European Commission, in the Winter 2021 Economic Forecast, downgraded its 2021 growth projection for the Eurozone to 3.8% from 4.2% in the previous report, albeit did little to hinder the pair's intraday positive move.

That said, a sharp rebound in the US Treasury bond yields – amid hopes for a massive US fiscal spending plan – extended some support to the buck. The bond market continues to react to expectations for the passage of the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. This, along with a cautious mood around the equity markets, benefitted the safe-haven USD and kept a lid on any further gains for the major, rather led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the Asian session on Friday.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the only release of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, might provide some impetus and allow traders to grab some opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, this week’s sustained move beyond a one-month-old descending trend-line favours bullish traders. However, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. The overnight positive move stalled near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2350-1.1952 recent leg down, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

A sustained move beyond has the potential to lift the pair back towards the 1.2190 supply zone. This coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then aim to test an intermediate resistance near the 1.2270-75 region before eventually aiming back to reclaim the 1.2300 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, weakness below the 1.2100 mark might now find some support near the mentioned trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently around the 1.2070 region. Failure to defend the resistance-turned-support will negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to slide to challenge the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The downfall could further get extended back towards monthly swing lows, around mid-1.1900s.