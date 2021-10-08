EUR/USD
The Euro remains at the back foot but Thursday’s Doji and tight ranges in early Friday, signal hesitation, as bears face headwinds from cracked weekly cloud base (1.1538).
Traders await US jobs report for stronger signals with likely scenario of fresh dollar’s rally on expected solid NFP numbers, as well as lower unemployment in September.
Daily studies remain in full bearish setup and maintain downside pressure, with Friday’s close below weekly cloud to generate strong bearish signal, which would be boosted by break of next key support at 1.1492 (50% retracement of 1.0635/1.2349 ascend).
Falling 10DMA (1.1602) marks pivotal barrier, with sustained break here to sideline immediate bears, while lift and close above 1.1675 (falling 20DMA/Fibo 38.2% of 1.1909/1.1529) would signal reversal in the scenario which could be triggered by strong NFP miss.
Res: 1.1574; 1.1602; 1.1675; 1.1695.
Sup: 1.1538; 1.1492; 1.1402; 1.1290.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1591
- R2 1.1582
- R1 1.1567
- PP 1.1557
-
- S1 1.1542
- S2 1.1533
- S3 1.1518
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.