EUR/USD
EURUSD extends strong recovery into third straight day, as risk mode returns and weaker than expected US data softened rate outlook.
Fresh bullish acceleration (after larger downleg was contained by rising 200DMA) hit one-week high and cracked 100DMA barrier (1.0925), eyeing pivotal levels at 1.0955/60 (base of thick daily cloud / daily Kijun-sen /Fibo 38.2% retracement of 1.1275/1.0766).
Mixed daily studies lack clear direction as 14-d momentum is still in negative territory, north-heading RSI emerged above neutrality zone and MA’s are in mixed setup.
Bulls so far hold grip but may face headwinds from 1.0955/60 resistance zone, as barriers are significant.
Markets will be closely watching incoming US data (Core PCE / weekly jobless claims on Thursday and NFP report on Friday) with weaker than expected readings to signal that high interest rates started to hurt economic growth (compared to the recent economic indicators which were surprisingly positive and signal that the economy was resilient) and cool expectations for further Fed rate hike.
The Euro may advance more in such scenario and explore levels above psychological 1.10 barrier.
Near-term action is expected to remain biased higher as long while holding above 20DMA (1.0904).
Res: 1.0960; 1.1000; 1.1020; 1.1081
Sup: 1.0925; 1.0904; 1.0859; 1.0811
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in August and second quarter GDP growth got revised lower, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises to fresh weekly high above 1.2700
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh weekly high near 1.2750 on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected ADP jobs data for August and downward revision to Q2 GDP, fuelling the pair's rally.
Gold rises above $1,940 as US yields decline after weak US data
Gold price touched its highest level since early August above $1,940 on Wednesday. The downward revision to second-quarter GDP growth and the below-expectation increase in private sector employment in August weighed on the US yields and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
DJIA stock breaks back above 34,712 resistance point
DJIA is holding the line on Wednesday as other indices fall prey to higher inflation data out of Europe. Inflation readings from Germany and Spain early on Wednesday sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 futures lower, but Dow futures remained slightly in the green.