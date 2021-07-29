EUR/USD
The Euro extends recovery on Thursday, as better than expected German labor and inflation data added to positive near-term sentiment.
The single currency was also supported by weaker dollar, driven by dovish Fed and month-end selling.
Although the fundamentals are positive, it is unlikely that positive impact would last longer, as daily technical studies warn of recovery stall.
Momentum is heading south and about to enter negative territory and stochastic is overbought, with triple death-cross (30/200; 100/200 and 55/200DMA’s) additionally weighing on recovery.
Bulls cracked initial Fibo resistance at 1.1873 (23.6% of 1.2266/1.1751), but need a clear break of recent tops at 1.1881/95 zone, to allow for further correction, with extended upticks to stall under key barriers at 1.1975/1.2000 to keep larger bears in play.
Res: 1.1881; 1.1895; 1.1929; 1.1975.
Sup: 1.1850; 1.1820; 1.1805; 1.1781.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1949
- R2 1.1899
- R1 1.1872
- PP 1.1822
-
- S1 1.1795
- S2 1.1745
- S3 1.1717
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs after the Fed, ahead of GDP
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, hitting the highest in two weeks. The dollar is falling across the board after the Fed refrained from pre-announcing tapering and sees inflation as transitory. US GDP and German CPI are awaited.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
XAU/USD fast approaching 200-DMA ahead of US GDP
Gold price has accelerated its advance and hits fresh weekly highs at $1819, closing in on the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821.
XRP in a league of its own as BTC and ETH pull back
Bitcoin price is setting the stage for a pullback after a 40% upswing. Ethereum price is following BTC but might undergo consolidation. Ripple price defies its run-up, suggesting a minor correction might be enough before another rally begins.
US Q2 GDP Preview: Economy to continue to expand at strong pace
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release on Thursday, July 29, its first estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter.