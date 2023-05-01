EUR/USD
The Euro remains at the back foot at the start of the week and probing through psychological 1.10 support, pressured by firmer dollar and risk aversion.
However, fresh dips were so far limited, as Friday’s spike to pivotal support at 1.0960 zone (Fibo 23.6% of 1.0516/1.1095 / 20DMA) was short-lived and the action closed above 1.10 level, reinforced by 10DMA, leaving long-tailed daily candle, which suggests that the downside is well protected for now.
Renewed attempts lower need to stay above 1.0960 support zone to keep bullish bias, as the pair is in a larger uptrend which looks for limited dips before bulls resume.
Markets await Fed and ECB’s policy meetings this week, with the Fed likely to hike once more by 25 basis points before halting its policy tightening cycle for the rest of the year.
On the other hand, the ECB is widely expected to deliver 25 basis points hike, but the central bank could surprise by 50 basis points raise, as inflation in the Eurozone remains elevated and the ECB remains ready for more rate hike, depending on economic data.
This may offer further support to the single currency, which hit its new yearly high (1.1095) and may extend rally towards targets at 1.1195 (200WMA) and 1.1223 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.2266/0.9535).
Res: 1.1044; 1.1075; 1.1095; 1.1195.
Sup: 1.0960; 1.0909; 1.0874; 1.0831.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1138
- R2 1.1092
- R1 1.1055
- PP 1.1009
-
- S1 1.0973
- S2 1.0926
- S3 1.089
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has staged a modest rebound and advanced beyond 1.1000 heading into the American session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) trimmed early gains ahead of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI report for April.
GBP/USD gains momentum, trades around 1.2550
GBP/USD staged a rebound ahead of Wall Street's opening and trades around 1.2550. The US Dollar lost traction mid-European morning, as local markets remain closed amid the Labour Day holiday. Market players await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI figure.
Gold storms through $2,000 as US yields retreat
Gold price reversed its direction and extended its advance above $2,000 in the second half of the day on Monday, erasing all of its daily losses in the process. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up, but off its early highs, helping XAU/USD to resume gains.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
First Republic Bank crashes 39% as FDIC takes over, sells assets to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank (FRC), one of the fastest growing major banks of the past decade, has reached the conclusion of its story. Early Monday, the FDIC announced that JPMorgan had won the bid to buy the bank's assets and assume resposibility for all deposits.