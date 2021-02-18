EUR/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable to extend the pullback amid strong USD rebound

EUR/USD witnessed heavy selling for the second straight session on Wednesday.

The recent runaway rally in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD.

The buck got an additional boost from upbeat US Retail Sales figures for January.

The EUR/USD pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.2170 region, or near three-week tops and witnessed heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Surging US Treasury bond yields, combined with fresh signs of strength in the US economic outlook continued underpinning the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factor exerting downward pressure on the major.

The impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, the slowing pace of infections and progress on the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package has been fueling optimism that the US economy will see a faster recovery than its global peers. This, along with a possible acceleration in inflation, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to the highest level in over a year and lent support to the greenback.

The already stronger buck got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-anticipated US economic releases – monthly Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) for January. In fact, the headline sales surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and recorded a strong growth of 5.3% during the reported month. Adding to this, sales excluding autos and the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group also beat market expectations by a big margin, adding credence to the view for a stronger economic recovery from the pandemic.

The USD stood tall and had a rather muted reaction to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which revealed that the US central bank will maintain an ultra-accommodative monetary policy. The pair tumbled to one-and-half-week lows and now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase. The pair was seen oscillating in a range below mid-1.2000s through the Asian session on Thursday as market participants now look forward to the release of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts for a fresh impetus.

Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts. Apart from this, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight downfall confirmed a bearish breakthrough one-week-old trading range and supports prospects for additional weakness. That said, traders are likely to wait for some follow-through selling below the key 1.2000 psychological mark before placing fresh bearish bets. The pair might then accelerate the slide back towards challenging monthly swing lows support near mid-1.1900s. A subsequent fall should pave the way for an extension of the depreciating move towards the 1.1900 mark en-route the 1.1870-65 horizontal zone.

On the flip side, the 1.2100-1.2110 region now seems to act as an immediate barrier and is closely followed by resistance near the 1.2135 zone. A sustained move beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the pair to climb further towards reclaiming the 1.2200 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2265 intermediate hurdle before the pair eventually aims back to the 1.2300 level.