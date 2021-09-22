EUR/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest gains and finally settled unchanged on Tuesday.

A combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped the upside for the major.

The market focus remains glued to the crucial FOMC policy decision, due later this Wednesday.

The EUR/USD pair built on the previous day's bounce from the 1.1700 mark, or monthly lows and gained some positive traction on Tuesday, though lacked any follow-through. The risk-on impulse in the markets prompted some selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to the major. However, concerns about contagion from China Evergrande's debt crisis, the fast-spreading Delta variant and a global economic slowdown kept a lid on the optimism. Apart from this, expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement helped limit any deeper USD pullback.

Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets around the shared currency ahead of the key German federal election on Sunday. The combination of factors failed to assist the pair to capitalize on its modest gains, rather prompted some selling around mid-1.1700s. The pair finally settled nearly unchanged for the day and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday. The market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting amid speculations that the US central bank would begin tapering its massive bond purchases this year.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision later during the US session and is widely expected to leave monetary policy settings unchanged. Investors, however, will look for clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan. This, along with the latest economic projections and the so-called dot plot, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major. Heading into the pivotal central bank event risk, the pair is likely to remain confined in its weekly trading range amid absent relevant economic data.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the attempted recovery move or gain any meaningful traction suggests that the near-term selling pressure might still be far from being over. Hence, a subsequent fall below the 1.1700 mark, back towards challenging YTD lows near the 1.1665 region touched on August 20, remains a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the pair towards the 1.1600 mark, or November 2020 swing lows.

On the flip side, the 1.1750 region now seems to as an immediate hurdle for the major. This is closely followed by resistance near the 1.1770 area, above which bulls could aim to reclaim the 1.1800 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1820-25 supply zone will negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for additional gains. The next relevant barrier is pegged near the recent daily closing highs, around the 1.1875-80 region, ahead of the 1.1900-1.1910 region, or monthly tops touched on September 3.