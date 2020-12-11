EUR/USD caught fresh bids on Thursday and snapped three days of losing streak.

The intraday buying picked up pace after the ECB announced its policy decision.

The USD weakened further in reaction to a sharp rise in weekly jobless claims.

Bullish flag breakout favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain positive traction on Thursday and stall its recent pullback from a two-and-half-year top set in the previous week. Investors have been betting on stronger global economic growth amid the recent optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. In the latest development, the US authorities voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. This, in turn, prompted some follow-through selling around the safe-haven US dollar and was seen as one of the key factors that extended some initial support to the major.

The intraday buying around the shared currency picked up pace after the European Central Bank (ECB), as was widely expected, left interest rates unchanged at December meeting. Adding to this, the ECB increased the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) by €500 billion and also extended the program until at least March 2022. In the post-meeting press conference, the ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the recovery remains uncertain and subdued inflation pressure will likely take longer to recover. Given that the additional stimulus was already priced in, the ECB did little to surprise the market and provided a modest lift to the euro.

Meanwhile, the USD selling aggravated following the release of worse than expected Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data. In fact, the number of Americans filing for unemployment-related benefits jumped to 853K during the week ending December 5, up sharply from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 716K. The data added to market worries about the economic fallout from the second wave of coronavirus infections and further contributed to the bearish sentiment surrounding the buck. Separately, the headline US CPI rose 0.2% MoM in November and the yearly rate stayed unchanged at 1.2%, albeit did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.

As investors looked past Thursday’s key event/data, a cautious mood around the US equity markets extended some support to the greenback’s safe-haven status. The pair witnessed a modest pullback from daily swing tops, though lacked any follow-through selling, instead caught some fresh bids during the Asian session on Friday. The pair has now moved back closer to weekly tops as market participants now look forward to the final German CPI print for a fresh impetus. The US economic docket features the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and revised the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This along with the US stimulus headlines will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have confirmed a breakout through a short-term descending trend-channel resistance. The mentioned channel constituted the formation of a bullish continuation flag pattern on short-term charts and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. A subsequent move beyond YTD tops, around the 1.2175-80 region, will reinforce the bullish outlook. The pair might then surpass the 1.2200 mark and head towards testing the 1.2235-40 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair further towards the 1.2300 mark en-route March 2018 monthly closing highs resistance, around the 1.2315 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 1.2100 mark and any subsequent fall might be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the lower boundary of the mentioned channel, currently near the 1.2050-45 region. Only a sustained breakthrough the latter will negate the near-term positive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to challenge the key 1.2000 psychological mark.