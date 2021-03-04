EUR/USD
Near-term structure weakens further on Thursday as fresh bears gain pace and return below daily cloud base (which contained Wednesday’s dip), offsetting positive signal from Tuesday’s strong downside rejection (long tail of daily candle) and subsequent bounce that was capped by a cluster of converging daily moving averages (10,20,30DMA’s).
Fresh extension lower turns near-term bias turns to the downside and bring in focus 100DMA (1.2027), break of which would open way for retest of psychological 1.2000 support.
Rising bearish momentum on daily chart supports the action, weighed by thick daily cloud (1.2074/1.2161), with near-term bias to remain negative while the action remains capped by cloud base.
Only return above 1.21 resistance zone would be a game changer.
Res: 1.2063; 1.2074; 1.2097; 1.2117.
Sup: 1.2020; 1.2000; 1.1991; 1.1952.
Interested in EURUSD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2174
- R2 1.2143
- R1 1.2103
- PP 1.2073
-
- S1 1.2032
- S2 1.2002
- S3 1.1962
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
