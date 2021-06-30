EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.1940/50 initially targeting1.1915/10 then 1.1865/60 (missed by 11 pips yesterday).
USDCAD we wrote: likely to have formed a bullish cup & handle pattern for a buy signal.
Yesterday the pair headed higher as expected, by 75 pips to our target of 1.2400/10& topped exactly here.
GBPCAD very much stuck in a range from minor support at 1.7065/55 back up to minor resistance at 1.7170/60. Tp0 topped just 10 pips above here.
Daily analysis
EURUSD outlook remains negative & holding first resistance at 1.1915/35 today targets 1.1865/60 then 1.1820/10. A break below 1.1800 can target 1.1780/70 &1.1740/30.
Shorts at 1.1915/35 need stops above 1.1950.
USDCAD I still think we are starting a bull trend & the cup & handle pattern appears to confirm this. The pair shot higher as expected to the 100 day moving average at1.2400/10. A break above here is another buy signal targeting 1.2430/35 before a retest of 1.2480/85 June high.
Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 1.2350/40. Longs need stops below 1.2320.
GBPCAD holding minor resistance at 1.7170/60 risks a slide to 1.7105/00 & minor support at 1.7065/55.
A break above 1.7190 can target resistance at 1.7225/35. Shorts need stops above1.7260 to target 1.7300/10 today.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of EZ inflation data, ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally higher ahead of the release of eurozone inflation figures. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs
Gold price keeps the bearish streak intact amid the US dollar’s strength. DXY buoyed by Fed’s hawkish expectations, Delta strain ahead of US jobs. Bear pennant breakdown confirmed on the 1D chart, more losses in the offing.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.