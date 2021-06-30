EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.1940/50 initially targeting1.1915/10 then 1.1865/60 (missed by 11 pips yesterday).

USDCAD we wrote: likely to have formed a bullish cup & handle pattern for a buy signal.

Yesterday the pair headed higher as expected, by 75 pips to our target of 1.2400/10& topped exactly here.

GBPCAD very much stuck in a range from minor support at 1.7065/55 back up to minor resistance at 1.7170/60. Tp0 topped just 10 pips above here.

Daily analysis

EURUSD outlook remains negative & holding first resistance at 1.1915/35 today targets 1.1865/60 then 1.1820/10. A break below 1.1800 can target 1.1780/70 &1.1740/30.

Shorts at 1.1915/35 need stops above 1.1950.

USDCAD I still think we are starting a bull trend & the cup & handle pattern appears to confirm this. The pair shot higher as expected to the 100 day moving average at1.2400/10. A break above here is another buy signal targeting 1.2430/35 before a retest of 1.2480/85 June high.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 1.2350/40. Longs need stops below 1.2320.

GBPCAD holding minor resistance at 1.7170/60 risks a slide to 1.7105/00 & minor support at 1.7065/55.

A break above 1.7190 can target resistance at 1.7225/35. Shorts need stops above1.7260 to target 1.7300/10 today.

