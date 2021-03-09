EUR/USD – USD/CAD

EURUSD we wrote: outlook remains negative. A break below 1.1880 test the bestsupport for today at 1.1835/25 as we become oversold.

WE BOTTOMED EXACTLY HERE. A BOUNCE FROM HERE IS EXPECTED TODAY.

USDCAD trades sideways. Holding below 1.2700 keeps the outlook negative. Bullshave missed their chance to take control. We remain in a longer term bear trend.

Daily analysis

EURUSD bottomed exactly at the best support for today at 1.1835/25 as we becomeoversold. There is likely to be a bounce from in to the end of the week. Initially wetarget 1.1875/85 then first resistance at 1.1925/35. A high for the day is likely iftested today.

Try longs at 1.1835/25 with stops below 1.1790. A break lower is a sell signal initiallytargeting 1.1765/55 then 1.1700/1.1690.

USDCAD holding first support at 1.2660/50 re-targets 1.2690/1.2700. A high for theday likely again today. Further gains test resistance at the 2 week high at 1.2740/50.A break higher this week is a buy signal targeting 1.2840/60.

Holding below 1.2630 risks a slide to 1.260, perhaps as far as 1.2570/60.

