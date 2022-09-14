EUR/USD
Recovery attempts after Tuesday’s 1.5% drop, cracked parity barrier (reinforced by 20DMA), but so far lack momentum for stronger recovery.
Headwinds from parity zone, accompanied with bearishly aligned daily studies, warn of recovery stall, which would be additionally signaled by repeated close below this level, as Tuesday’s long bearish daily candle weighs heavily.
On the other side, 14-d momentum is in positive territory and turning north, while near-term action is also underpinned by rising 4-hr cloud, but sustained break above parity is seen as minimum requirement to generate initial recovery signal, which would need confirmation on lift above 1.0031/47 (daily Tenkan-sen/Fibo 38.2% of 1.0197/0.9955 Mon-Wed drop).
Res: 1.0031; 1.0047 1.0076; 1.0105.
Sup: 0.9955; 0.9900; 0.9864; 0.9785.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0339
- R2 1.0263
- R1 1.0118
- PP 1.0042
-
- S1 0.9898
- S2 0.9822
- S3 0.9677
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.0000 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near 1.0000 in the early American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 8.7% in August from 9.8% in July, making it difficult for the dollar to outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD holds above 1.1550 amid modest dollar weakness
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. After the data from the US revealed that annual producer inflation expanded at a softer pace than expected in August, the dollar stays on the backfoot.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum, stays above $1,700
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range above $1,700 on Wednesday. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, the more than 1% increase witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather momentum.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.