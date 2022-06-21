EUR/USD
The Euro advances for the second consecutive day and cracks strong resistance provided by the base of thick daily cloud (1.0569) reinforced by converged daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen.
Recovery was already rejected under the cloud base last week, as cloud heavily weighs on the single currency and adds to negative fundamentals.
Strong dollar’s safe-haven appeal and support from expectation that the Fed will remain aggressive in policy tightening, keeps the Euro in defensive.
I addition, the data released today, showed that EU’s current account balance slipped into deficit for the first time since 2012 that would have a negative impact on Euro, which was supported by a big surplus during past years.
The action is expected to continue to face strong headwinds from thick cloud and repeated failure to clearly break into cloud would signal another recovery stall and keep the downside at risk. Daily techs remain in bearish setup and add to negative outlook.
Res: 1.0601; 1.0623; 1.0641; 1.0686.
Sup: 1.0505; 1.0483; 1.0459; 1.0380.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.062
- R2 1.0583
- R1 1.0548
- PP 1.0511
-
- S1 1.0477
- S2 1.044
- S3 1.0405
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!