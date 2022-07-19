EUR/USD
Bounce from new 20-year low, after larger bears got trapped under parity level, extends into third straight day and accelerates on Tuesday.
The Euro was lifted by weaker dollar and received fresh support on signals that the ECB, at their policy meeting on Thursday will discuss the size of a rate hike, as rising inflation prompted policymakers to consider more aggressive steps, bringing on the table the possibility of 50 basis points hike, against the central bank’s initial decision to start tightening policy with 25 basis points raise.
Although the ECB remains cautious and doesn’t want to choke the economic growth by a stronger rise of the borrowing cost, the conditions are worsening that prompts policymakers to act accordingly.
In addition to high inflation, the other major concerns for the ECB is the gap between the monetary policies of the US and EU central banks.
The gap has opened after the Fed started to raise interest rates, while the ECB remained on hold and has tripled until now, with worries that it will widen as the Fed is expected to double its interest rate to 3.5% by the end of the year, while the ECB rates are seen just over 1%.
The darkening economic outlook also heavily weighs on the single currency, as the EU is facing a huge problem with a gas supplies from Russia, which are currently lowered due to maintenance, but fears are growing that supply cut may become permanent that would have strong negative impact on the whole economy.
Inflation in the Eurozone rose to 8.6% in June, in line with expectations, adding to possible more aggressive ECB’s action on Thursday.
Technical picture has improved, as indicators on daily chart are heading north and the latest acceleration broke above important Fibo level at 1.0205 (38.2% of 1.0614/0.9952 bear-leg), though positive signals still require confirmation on lift above 1.0283 (50% retracement /daily Kijun-sen).
Res: 1.0283; 1.0349; 1.0361; 1.0400.
Sup: 1.0220; 1.0205; 1.0175; 1.0108.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0326
- R2 1.0264
- R1 1.0203
- PP 1.0141
-
- S1 1.008
- S2 1.0018
- S3 0.9957
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!