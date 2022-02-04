EUR/USD
The Euro continues to trend higher for the fifth straight day, with extension of Thursday’s post-ECB 1.2% rally, pressuring key 1.1500 resistance zone (Jan 14 lower top / 200WMA).
The single currency was boosted by more hawkish that expected ECB and change in the central bank’s narrative, while Swiss National Bank’s intervention also helped and lifted euro against Swiss franc.
Bulls emerged above the top of thick daily loud, generating generated fresh positive signal which requires confirmation on today’s close above the cloud.
Daily techs turned to bullish mode, supporting the action, with the pair being on track for the biggest weekly advance since the third week of March 2020, setting scope for further gains.
Caution on overbought stochastic and RSI turning sideways, which warn that bulls may face headwinds at 1.1500 resistance zone and take a breather.
Broken daily cloud top (1.1439) and 100DMA (1.1428) mark solid supports which should ideally hold, but deeper dips cannot be ruled out, with 1.1400/1.1345 supports expected to hold and keep fresh bulls in play.
US non-farm payrolls is key event today, with expectations that job growth slowed in January amid surge in infections in Omicron variant.
Res: 1.1482; 1.1501; 1.1558; 1.1602.
Sup: 1.1430; 1.1400; 1.1345; 1.1329.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1683
- R2 1.1567
- R1 1.1499
- PP 1.1383
-
- S1 1.1315
- S2 1.1199
- S3 1.1131
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher Premium
Has the US economy ground to a halt? That is the impression from the recent jitters in stock markets, the dollar's decline – and potentially the upcoming NFP report from January. It could be an inflection point for the greenback.