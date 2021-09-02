EUR/USD Outlook: Poised to climb further amid hawkish ECB commentary, weaker USD

EUR/USD shot to multi-week tops and was supported by a combination of factors.

Hawkish comments from ECB officials continued acting as a tailwind for the euro.

The prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive of the recent strong move up.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the EUR/USD pair to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday and climb to four-week tops. The shared currency remained supported by hotter-than-expected Eurozone inflation figures released earlier this week, which prompted hawkish rhetoric from ECB policymakers. The ECB's Klaas Knot said that he expects the central bank to start reducing the pace of its emergency bond purchases at next week's meeting, with a view to ending them in March. Separately, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann noted that the ECB should start debating how it will phase out its pandemic-era stimulus and focus on tools that would help achieve its 2% inflation target sustainably.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann followed on Wednesday, saying Eurozone inflation is at risk of overshooting the ECB’s projections as the temporary factors behind its recent spike could seep into underlying price growth. Adding to this, the ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told a Spanish newspaper that if inflation and the economy recover, then there will logically be a gradual normalization of monetary policy. Investors are now betting that the ECB will pare back its purchases of government bonds. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the 10-year German bund to the highest level since mid-July and was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the common currency.

Conversely, uncertainty over the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off continued weighing on the US dollar. The market speculations were fueled by Wednesday's disappointing ADP report that showed US private-sector employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August. This led to a modest intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which exerted some pressure on the greenback and provided an additional boost to the major. The USD, however, pared some of its losses following the release of better-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI. The gauge rose to 59.9 in August from 59.5 previous and pointed to an uptick in the manufacturing sector activity.

Nevertheless, the pair settled just a few pips below daily swing highs and held steady through the Asian session on Thursday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the Eurozone, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Meanwhile, the US economic docket features the release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims later during the early North American session. The data might do little to provide any impetus as the focus remains on Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report. The popularly known NFP report might provide fresh clues on when the Fed could begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus. This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and drive the pair in the near term.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from YTD lows witnessed over the past two weeks or so has been along an upward sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for additional gains. Bulls, however, are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond a descending trend-line resistance, extending from late June swing highs, before placing fresh bets. A convincing breakthrough will set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.1900 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.1940 supply zone, above which the momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1975 region en-route the key 1.2000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 1.1800 mark. The mentioned handle coincides with the lower boundary of the ascending channel, which if broken decisively might shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.1755-50 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.1720-15 region ahead of the 1.1700 mark. The pair might eventually slide back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.1665 region touched on August 20.