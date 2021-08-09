- EUR/USD, so far, has failed to register any meaningful recovery and held near multi-month lows.
- Rising bets for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
- Any meaningful recovery attempt might now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce and remained well within the striking distance of the lowest level since April 5 touched earlier this Monday. The US dollar added to the post-NFP gains and stood tall near two-week tops, which, in turn, acted as a headwind for the major. Friday's blockbuster US monthly jobs report fueled speculations that the Fed could begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.
Investors also seem to have started pricing in the possibility of higher interest rates as soon as 2022, which was evident from an extension of the positive move in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot beyond the 1.30% threshold. This, along with worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, continued underpinning the safe-haven USD.
Meanwhile, the risk-off impulse in the market and reviving demand for traditional safe-haven assets kept a lid on any runaway rally for the US bond yields. This, in turn, might hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets and help limit any further losses for the major amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases. That said, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
Hence, any attempted recovery move might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major ahead of the US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the post-NFP downfall dragged the pair below a short-term ascending trend-line support extending from September 2020 swing lows. The bearish breakdown further adds credence to the negative outlook. Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.1700 mark touched in March, now looks a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant support near the 1.1610-1.1600 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, the 1.1800 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any further move up is more likely to meet with some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.1830-35 region. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the pair back towards the 1.1880 supply zone. This is closely followed by the 1.1900 mark, which if conquered might negate the bearish bias and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, which if cleared decisively will shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3850 amid resurgent US dollar demand
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3850 as the US dollar resumes the upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3850 amid resurgent US dollar demand
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3850 as the US dollar resumes the upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus.
Here’s how a crypto fanatic turned $600 into $56,000 trading NFTs
Crypto enthusiasts and gamers from developing countries are now dedicated to non-fungible token (NFT) trading and gaming motivated by supplemental income generation.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.