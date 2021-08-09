EUR/USD, so far, has failed to register any meaningful recovery and held near multi-month lows.

Rising bets for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.

Any meaningful recovery attempt might now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.

The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce and remained well within the striking distance of the lowest level since April 5 touched earlier this Monday. The US dollar added to the post-NFP gains and stood tall near two-week tops, which, in turn, acted as a headwind for the major. Friday's blockbuster US monthly jobs report fueled speculations that the Fed could begin tapering its asset purchases later this year.

Investors also seem to have started pricing in the possibility of higher interest rates as soon as 2022, which was evident from an extension of the positive move in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot beyond the 1.30% threshold. This, along with worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, continued underpinning the safe-haven USD.

Meanwhile, the risk-off impulse in the market and reviving demand for traditional safe-haven assets kept a lid on any runaway rally for the US bond yields. This, in turn, might hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets and help limit any further losses for the major amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases. That said, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.

Hence, any attempted recovery move might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the major ahead of the US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the post-NFP downfall dragged the pair below a short-term ascending trend-line support extending from September 2020 swing lows. The bearish breakdown further adds credence to the negative outlook. Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.1700 mark touched in March, now looks a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant support near the 1.1610-1.1600 horizontal zone.

On the flip side, the 1.1800 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any further move up is more likely to meet with some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.1830-35 region. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the pair back towards the 1.1880 supply zone. This is closely followed by the 1.1900 mark, which if conquered might negate the bearish bias and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, which if cleared decisively will shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.