EUR/USD
The Euro remains constructive, although moving within a narrow range on Thursday, following previous day’s 0.55% bounce.
The action is still struggling to clearly break above daily Tenkan-sen (1.0616), which is needed to firm near-term structure and open way for further recovery from 1.0519 (Jan 3 low).
Momentum indicator broke into positive territory, though other indicators are still in mixed mode and lack clearer signal.
Broken Fibo resistance at 1.0587 (38.2% of 1.2266/0.9535) reverted to support and should hold to keep fresh bulls in play, while dip and close below daily Kijun-sen (1.0564) would soften near-term tone and signal recovery stall.
Res: 1.0616; 1.0635; 1.0683; 1.0713.
Sup: 1.0590; 1.0578; 1.0564; 1.0519.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.074
- R2 1.0688
- R1 1.0646
- PP 1.0593
-
- S1 1.0551
- S2 1.0499
- S3 1.0456
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
