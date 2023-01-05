EUR/USD

The Euro remains constructive, although moving within a narrow range on Thursday, following previous day’s 0.55% bounce.

The action is still struggling to clearly break above daily Tenkan-sen (1.0616), which is needed to firm near-term structure and open way for further recovery from 1.0519 (Jan 3 low).

Momentum indicator broke into positive territory, though other indicators are still in mixed mode and lack clearer signal.

Broken Fibo resistance at 1.0587 (38.2% of 1.2266/0.9535) reverted to support and should hold to keep fresh bulls in play, while dip and close below daily Kijun-sen (1.0564) would soften near-term tone and signal recovery stall.

Res: 1.0616; 1.0635; 1.0683; 1.0713.
Sup: 1.0590; 1.0578; 1.0564; 1.0519.

    1. R3 1.074
    2. R2 1.0688
    3. R1 1.0646
  2. PP 1.0593
    1. S1 1.0551
    2. S2 1.0499
    3. S3 1.0456

