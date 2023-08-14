EUR/USD
Bears are facing some headwinds on Monday but hold grip, following bearish signals from weekly close below Fibo support at 1.0955 (50% retracement of 1.0635/1.1275 upleg) and strong upside rejection on Thursday which left a daily candle with long upper shadow.
Near-term action was held again by 100DMA (1.0930), suggesting that bears may pause here, keeping the pair in extended sideways mode of past two weeks.
Daily studies still lack clear direction signals on conflicting indicators, as momentum is bearish, MA’s in mixed setup and falling stochastic is approaching oversold territory.
Sustained break below 1.0955 is needed to maintain downside pressure, but breach of 100DMA is required to signal bearish continuation for attack at pivotal supports at 1.0880 zone (Fibo 61.8%/top of thin daily cloud).
Daily Tenkan-sen (1.0988) marks initial resistance which should ideally cap upticks and guard upper pivots at 1.1031/52 (broken Fibo 38.2% / 20DMA / Thursday’s spike high) violation of which would revive bulls.
Res: 1.0988; 1.1005; 1.1031; 1.1052.
Sup: 1.0930; 1.0912; 1.0880; 1.0833.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1049
- R2 1.1027
- R1 1.0986
- PP 1.0965
-
- S1 1.0924
- S2 1.0903
- S3 1.0862
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD shook off the bearish pressure and climbed above 1.0950 in the European morning, erasing its daily losses in the process. The modest improvement seen in risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD regains traction, advances above 1.2700
Following a bearish opening to the week, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2700. The USD struggles to gather strength as US stock index futures push higher in the European session. Employment and inflation data from the UK could trigger big reaction in the pair this week.
Gold defends 200-day EMA amid risk-aversion, bearish bias remains
Gold enters a bearish consolidation phase and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses just above the $1,910 level, or the lowest since July 7 touched during the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Pro XRP attorney Jeremy Hogan assures Ripple holder community that the altcoin is not a contract
Pro-XRP attorney, Jeremy Hogan, addressed the crypto community’s concerns regarding XRP’s security status and whether it is subject to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) interlocutory appeal.
China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?
The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand.