EUR/USD
Last week’s strong upside rejection at the base of thick daily cloud (1.1974) and subsequent drop, warn of further weakness.
Near-term action is weighed by bearish daily studies and a massive cloud, keeping in play risk of attacking pivotal supports at 1.1847/36 (June 18/21 lows / Fibo 76.4% of 1.1704/1.2266 upleg).
Larger picture shows the action well supported by rising and thickening weekly cloud, which contained the action of past two weeks and providing headwinds to near-term bears.
Clearer direction signals could be expected on break of either pivotal points - 1.1836 at the downside and 1.20 zone at the upside.
Friday’s release of US June labor report is expected to give more clues about the pair’s direction.
Res: 1.1911; 1.1944; 1.1985; 1.2000.
Sup: 1.1847; 1.1836; 1.1795; 1.1737.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.198
- R2 1.1955
- R1 1.1927
- PP 1.1902
-
- S1 1.1873
- S2 1.1849
- S3 1.182
