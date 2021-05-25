EUR/USD Outlook: Move beyond 1.2240-45 area to pave the way for additional gains

EUR/USD regained positive traction on Monday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.

Sliding US bond yields, the upbeat market mood continued weighing on the safe-haven USD.

The EUR/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and moved back above the 1.2200 mark, recovering a major part of its losses recorded on Friday. The US dollar struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move from the lowest level since January, instead met with some fresh supply, which, in turn, provided a modest lift to the major.

Investors trimmed their bets over an inflation-driven rate hike after the White House pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion. This comes on the back of the Fed's stubbornly dovish view that the current rise in inflation will be transitory and dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to one-week lows. Various FOMC members, including the Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, reiterated that any inflation was temporary. This, along with the prevalent risk-on environment, undermined the safe-haven greenback.

On the other hand, optimism over the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions in Europe bolstered the shared currency and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the major. However, the gains were checked after the ECB President Christine Lagarde said that it is still too early for the central bank to discuss winding down its €1.85 trillion emergency bond purchase scheme.

That said, sustained USD selling bias continued lending some support through the Asian session on Tuesday. This marked the second consecutive day of a positive move, allowing the pair to climb back closer to the multi-month tops set last week. Market participants now look forward to the release of the final German Q1 GDP print and Ifo Business Climate for a fresh impetus.

Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. Some follow-through strength beyond monthly swing highs, around the 1.2240-45 region will reaffirm the positive outlook and assist bullish traders to aim to reclaim the 1.2300 mark. The momentum could eventually lift the pair back towards YTD tops, around mid-1.2300s touched on January 6.

On the flip side, the 1.2200 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the 1.2160-50 region. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2125 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Sustained weakness below might prompt some technical selling, turning the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark and slide further towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.2065-60 region.