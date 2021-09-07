EUR/USD Outlook: Likely to extend the range play below 1.1900 ahead of ECB on Thursday

A modest USD strength continued capping the upside for EUR/USD on Tuesday.

Rallying US bond yields turned out to be a key factor lending support to the USD.

The downside seems limited ahead of the key ECB policy decision on Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the 1.1900 mark through the early European session. A strong follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields continued acting as a tailwind for the US dollar and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the major.

The chances of the Fed announcing tapering at the September meeting faded following the release of the August NFP report on Friday, which showed that the US economy added the fewest jobs in seven months. Investors, however, seem convinced that the US central bank might still begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus in November. Expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 1.35% threshold and underpinned the greenback.

Meanwhile, the recent surge in the Eurozone inflation to a 10-year high level of 3% prompted hawkish rhetoric from a host of European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers. This should lend some support to the shared currency and help limit any deeper losses for the major ahead of the ECB policy meeting on Thursday. It is still not clear that there is a majority in the governing council about the gradual scaling back of the central bank's monetary stimulus. This, in turn, should hold back traders from placing aggressive bets, warranting some caution before confirming that the recent strong rebound from YTD lows has run out of steam.

On the economic data front, the German/Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index fell more than expected for the current month. This, to a larger extent, was offset by an upward revision of the Eurozone GDP growth figures for the second quarter of 2021 and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, suggesting that the pair is likely to remain confined in a narrow trading band heading into Thursday's key event risk.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed and the pair, so far, has managed to defend the lower boundary of a two-and-half-week-old ascending channel. The mentioned support, around the 1.1855 region, coincides with the overnight swing lows and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

A convincing break below will suggest that the upward momentum is waning and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.1800 mark. This is closely followed by the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the 1.1785 region, which if broken should pave the way for a fall back towards the 1.1700 round figure.

On the flip side, the 1.1890-1.1900 region now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance. This is followed by the ascending channel hurdle, around the 1.1925 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The momentum could then get extended towards the 1.1975 intermediate resistance before bulls aim to reclaim the key 1.2000 psychological mark.