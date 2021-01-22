EUR/USD Outlook: Eyes Eurozone PMIs for some impetus after an uneventful ECB meeting

- The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and assisted EUR/USD to regain traction.
- A slight hawkish tweak by the ECB on Thursday extended some additional support to euro.
- Investors now eye flash Eurozone PMI figures for some meaningful trading opportunities.
A weaker US dollar remained a key theme since the beginning of this week amid expectations that a massive stimulus package under Joe Biden's presidency would boost economic growth. The optimism was evident from the continuation of the rally in the global equity markets, which continued undermining the greenback's safe-haven status. This, in turn, assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain positive traction on Thursday and recover further from multi-week lows touched at the beginning of this week.
The shared currency maintained its bid tone and had a rather muted reaction to the latest European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision. As was widely expected, the ECB left its monetary policy settings unchanged and reiterated that the current accommodative stance remains appropriate. In the post-meeting press conference, the ECB President Christine Lagarde said that uncertainty around the pandemic stays unabated but risks to the economic outlook are less pronounced.
Meanwhile, Lagarde sounded slightly more hawkish on the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). She said that the central bank might not need to exhaust the €1.85 trillion PEPP envelope if favourable financing conditions can be maintained. This, coupled with the fact that policymakers did not discuss much about the exchange rate, provided a modest lift to the shared currency. The policy statement revealed that members only pledged to continue to monitor closely developments in the FX market with regard to their possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook.
On the other hand, the USD failed to gain any respite from encouraging US macro data, which showed that Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell to 900K last week as against 910K expected. Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index also surpassed consensus estimates and jumped to 26.5 from 9.1 previous. Adding to this, the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – also came in better than market expectations, albeit did little to impress the USD bulls. The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range and held steady near weekly highs during the Asian session on Friday.
Market participants now look forward to the flash version of the Eurozone PMI prints for some meaningful trading impetus. Any positive surprise from the manufacturing sector activity – though seems unlikely due to prolonged coronavirus-induced lockdowns – might be negated by a contraction in the region's dominant services industry. Hence, any immediate market reaction is more likely to be short-lived, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.2200 round-figure mark. This is followed by resistance near the 1.2235-40 region. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term negative bias and has the potential to push the pair back towards the 1.2300 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2130 level now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2100 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to retest weekly lows, around the 1.2055-50 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3700 after the UK Retail Sales missed expectations with 0.3% MoM in December. Broad-based US dollar rebound amid downbeat market mood also weighs on the spot. UK Prelim PMIs awaited.
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2150 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2150, as the US dollar bounce gathers pace amid souring market mood. German PMI is likely to show continued expansion in the manufacturing sector. ECB stood pat but sounded more upbeat on the economy.
Gold justifies Thursday’s doji below 21-DMA to drop towards $1,850
Gold extends previous day’s pullback to retest 50-day SMA, weekly support line. The yellow metal refreshed two-week high the previous day but failed to cross a 21-day SMA. Bearish MACD, trend reversal suggesting candlestick favor sellers.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
Dollar index holds above 90 as S&P 500 futures drop
The dollar index defends key support as risk rally stalls. The greenback's broader trend remains bearish as Fed taper unlikely anytime soon. A renewed rally in US Treasury yields could complicate matters for the dollar bears.