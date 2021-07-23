EUR/USD

The EURUSD is holding near the new multi-week low in early European trading on Friday, after strong upside rejection and subsequent drop on Thursday.

The short-lived positive impact from ECB resulted in a brief correction which was capped by initial barriers (falling 10/20DMA’s).

Upbeat German PMI data keep the pair afloat, but the reaction was so far minor.

Thursday’s bearish daily candle with long upper shadow, weighs on near-term action, with negative daily studies, adding to the bearish outlook.

Formation of multiple death crosses (10/200; 20/200; 30/200 DMA’s) provided additional negative signals for the continuation of larger downtrend and attack at key targets at 1.1704/1.1694 (2021 low/Fibo 38.2% of 1.0635/1.2349 rally).

Friday’s close below falling 20DMA (1.1829) to confirm bearish bias.

Res: 1.1801; 1.1829; 1.1850; 1.1881.

Sup: 1.1751; 1.1737; 1.1704; 1.1694.

