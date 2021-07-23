EUR/USD
The EURUSD is holding near the new multi-week low in early European trading on Friday, after strong upside rejection and subsequent drop on Thursday.
The short-lived positive impact from ECB resulted in a brief correction which was capped by initial barriers (falling 10/20DMA’s).
Upbeat German PMI data keep the pair afloat, but the reaction was so far minor.
Thursday’s bearish daily candle with long upper shadow, weighs on near-term action, with negative daily studies, adding to the bearish outlook.
Formation of multiple death crosses (10/200; 20/200; 30/200 DMA’s) provided additional negative signals for the continuation of larger downtrend and attack at key targets at 1.1704/1.1694 (2021 low/Fibo 38.2% of 1.0635/1.2349 rally).
Friday’s close below falling 20DMA (1.1829) to confirm bearish bias.
Res: 1.1801; 1.1829; 1.1850; 1.1881.
Sup: 1.1751; 1.1737; 1.1704; 1.1694.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1888
- R2 1.1859
- R1 1.1815
- PP 1.1786
-
- S1 1.1742
- S2 1.1713
- S3 1.1669
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
