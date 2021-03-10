Slobodan Drvenica Slobodan Drvenica

Euro rises on modest US CPI data but bias is expected to remain bearish below 1.1931/52 barriers

ANALYSIS

EUR/USD

The Euro rose in early US trading on Wednesday after US inflation data for February failed to surprise, coming mainly in line with expectations that deflated dollar.

Fresh extension of Tuesday’s 0.46% jump adds to initial signals of reversal, but bulls need lift and close above pivotal barriers at 1.1931/52 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.2742/1.1835 / Feb 5 low) to tighten grip and open way for stronger correction of 1.2742/1.1835 fall that would expose psychological 1.20 barrier.

Daily cloud twist (1.2107) may attract for further advance, but negative daily tech, despite oversold stochastic, warn of limited recovery before larger bears resume.

Near-term bias is expected to remain bearish while the action remains capped under 1.1931/52 pivots and keep in play risk of final attack at rising 200DMA (1.1820).

Res: 1.1931; 1.1952; 1.1976; 1.2000
Sup: 1.1887; 1.1868; 1.1835; 1.1820

EURUSD

Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1.2014
    2. R2 1.1965
    3. R1 1.1933
  2. PP 1.1884
    1. S1 1.1853
    2. S2 1.1804
    3. S3 1.1773

Latest Forex Analysis

EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses

EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later. 

GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates. 

XAU/USD tries to break above $1,720 ahead of 10-year US note auction

Gold posts small daily gains following Tuesday's impressive upsurge. US inflation data fails to trigger a market reaction. Investors await the 10-year US Treasury note auction at 1800 GMT.

Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high

Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.

S&P 500: Can stocks hold the momentum as inflation subdued

After Tuesday's stellar gains markets are looking for further bullish direction on Wednesday. The US 10 year is slightly higher at 1.56% and all eyes will be on Wednesday's 10 Year auction, at 1800 GMT/1400 EST.

