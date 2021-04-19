EUR/USD

The Euro surged through psychological 1.20 barrier and hit the highest since Mar 4 on Monday, lifted by fresh weakness of the dollar.

Today’s bullish acceleration signals continuation of the uptrend from 1.1704 (Mar 31 low) which paused during past three days.

Fresh bulls cracked 50% retracement of 1.2349/1.1704 (early Jan/late Mar downtrend) and eye 100DMA (1.2052) which guards next key obstacles at 1.2092/1.2102 (daily cloud top/Fibo 61.8% of 1.2349/1.1704).

The action is underpinned by bullish daily techs and ignoring overbought conditions for now, but would require daily close above 1.20 mark to confirm bullish continuation.

Res: 1.2032; 1.2052; 1.2092; 1.2102

Sup: 1.2000; 1.1967; 1.1950; 1.1936

